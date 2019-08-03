Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Cut Position in Eog Resources (EOG) by $920,170; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Decreased Holding

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 51.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 9,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 8,988 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, down from 18,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 6.73 million shares traded or 94.72% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 5,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 94,812 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87 million, down from 100,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56M shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 19,329 shares to 31,711 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 5,425 were accumulated by Park Avenue Ltd Liability Com. Godsey Gibb owns 144,144 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Ellington Group invested in 0.38% or 21,700 shares. Pennsylvania holds 34,692 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0.32% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 311,037 were reported by Stifel Corporation. Middleton And Ma stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability reported 2,212 shares. Asset Management One Ltd reported 328,850 shares. Forbes J M Com Llp reported 32,882 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Private Capital Advisors stated it has 30,293 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs Inc holds 0.03% or 77,816 shares. Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 225,945 shares.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 12,425 shares to 79,802 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $252.77 million activity. $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. On Wednesday, February 13 PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.21 million shares. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of stock or 9,910 shares. Another trade for 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,748 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Spears Abacus Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,748 shares. Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 51,742 shares. Amer Asset has 0.38% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 0.03% or 20,721 shares in its portfolio. 11,888 were reported by Peddock Advisors Limited Liability. Parsons Cap Management Incorporated Ri has 1.34% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 117,875 shares. Crossvault Cap Ltd Liability invested in 6,492 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Bath Savings Trust reported 32,096 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 0.77% or 36,859 shares in its portfolio. Hamlin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 754,947 shares. Amarillo Bankshares holds 7,803 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Bb&T owns 365,605 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs owns 11,447 shares. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0.33% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 77,743 shares.

