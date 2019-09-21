Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Cut Its Position in General Mills (GIS) as Share Price Rose; Staley Capital Advisers Holds Holding in Pfizer (PFE)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 20,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.37M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53M shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy; 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer unit need not be a costly move; 24/05/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT PFIZER VIOLATED FALSE CLAIMS ACT; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR XTANDI SNDA; 04/05/2018 – Pneumococcal Infections: 2018 Pipeline Highlights – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 47.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 16,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 18,376 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $965,000, down from 34,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 5.43 million shares traded or 32.97% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 8,645 shares to 33,403 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 12,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Amazon Wants Cash; General Mills Serves Up Profits – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Federal Reserve Cuts Rates; Roku Tumbles – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kraft Heinz and General Mills: Not Looking Tasty – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills: Definitely Not At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Titan Intl Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 401,998 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcewen Mng Inc (NYSE:MUX) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,440 shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Comm. (NASDAQ:NUAN).