Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Boosted Its Stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by $781,425 as Market Valuation Rose; Venator Capital Management LTD Position in Red Hat (RHT) Cut by $3.89 Million

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 10,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 37,162 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 26,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $80.51. About 746,698 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 4,034 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bank & Trust Division owns 45,106 shares. 7,685 were accumulated by Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Marshall Wace Llp owns 422,871 shares. 5,500 are owned by Css Limited Liability Corporation Il. Acadian Asset Lc has 2,414 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utd Cap Advisers Limited Com holds 16,220 shares. Bankshares accumulated 5,258 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Conning Inc accumulated 0.04% or 7,494 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 51 shares. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Pentwater Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1.77M shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.12% or 33,446 shares.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “With IBM-Red Hat deal done, these are the things to look for in the coming weeks – Triangle Business Journal” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Show Itâ€™s Time to Buy IBM Stock on a Pullback – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,967 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,146 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity Residential’s Urban Millennial Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equity Residential (EQR) CEO Mark Parrell on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity Residential Q2 beats; raises year guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Equity Residential’s (EQR) Q2 Earnings? – Zacks.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential (EQR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.05% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Texas Yale Cap Corporation has invested 0.58% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Moreover, Golub Gp Lc has 0.02% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 3.77 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. State Common Retirement Fund owns 710,800 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cap Fund has 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Spinnaker Tru invested in 5,450 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Contravisory Invest owns 61,837 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 3,791 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.22% or 2.39 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 22 shares. 5,315 were accumulated by Anchor Capital Advsrs Lc. Commonwealth Bancshares Of accumulated 0.51% or 713,063 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 469,020 shares. D E Shaw And, a New York-based fund reported 50,178 shares.