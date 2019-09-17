Amica Mutual Insurance Company Decreased Its Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $771,020; Capstone Investment Advisors Holding in Pg&E (PCG) Decreased by $839,674 as Stock Declined

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 22.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 10,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 35,753 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, down from 45,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $78.04. About 3.76M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Broadcom to raise Qualcomm bid in push for talks, sources say (Reuters) – Broadcom Ltd plans t; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “WELL POSITIONED TO DRIVE THE GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF 5G”; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid, Pledges to Pursue U.S. Headquarters; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 25, 2018; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium to Showcase TERALYNX™ 12.8T Switch Silicon Along With a Range of Switch System Solutions and SONiC/SAI Support at the OCP U.S. Summit 2018 in San Jose, California; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TENDER OFFER TO EXPIRE 5 PM MARCH 16 NYC TIME; 25/04/2018 – ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 55.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 38,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 30,233 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $693,000, down from 68,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 5.74M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $13.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 3,300 shares to 16,300 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Buy Inc (Put) (NYSE:BBY) by 33,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Citi Upgrades PG&E Corporation (PCG) to Neutral on Game Changing Subro Settlement – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E wildfire payment bill dead for now, complicating restructure effort – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why PG&E, Kemet, and Cars.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Sees Tactical Trade in PG&E Corporation (PCG) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Shareholders Are Worried That They Now Might Be Wiped Out – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pointstate LP has invested 2.77% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Electron Capital Ltd Company stated it has 4.43% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 197,427 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.05% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Amp Cap Invsts Limited accumulated 300,170 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Co owns 1.82 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs, a Illinois-based fund reported 4.20M shares. Sageworth reported 1,817 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 30,233 shares. Northern Trust owns 1.28 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 97,592 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 156,000 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 200,024 shares. Pnc Serv Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,010 shares.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.49 million for 2.93 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caprock Group holds 11,893 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Sandler Mgmt holds 64,232 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department has 0.22% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Linscomb Williams Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 73,188 shares. Moreover, Inv Advsrs has 0.9% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 9,390 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 6,244 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,076 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3,602 were reported by Colonial Tru Advsr. Parsec Fincl Management stated it has 15,256 shares. Burney invested in 8,630 shares. Osborne Partners Capital Mngmt Lc reported 1.22% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Intact Inv Mngmt holds 0.43% or 156,800 shares in its portfolio. Axa invested in 0.82% or 2.76 million shares. Golub Group Ltd Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ing Groep Nv invested 0.38% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm, LGE settle chip license disagreement – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Qualcomm Completes $3B Deal For RF360 Holdings – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.