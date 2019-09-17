Amica Mutual Insurance Company Decreased By $643,667 Its Pfizer (PFE) Position; Shorts at ISOENERGY LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (ISENF) Raised By 55.14%

ISOENERGY LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ISENF) had an increase of 55.14% in short interest. ISENF’s SI was 16,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 55.14% from 10,700 shares previously. With 10,600 avg volume, 2 days are for ISOENERGY LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ISENF)’s short sellers to cover ISENF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.0106 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3597. About 4,000 shares traded. IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 8.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 14,969 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Amica Mutual Insurance Company holds 165,363 shares with $7.16M value, down from 180,332 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $201.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 20.71M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 22/03/2018 – Back to the drawing board for Reckitt after dropping Pfizer bid; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE FOR PHASE 3 ATLAS TRIAL OF INLYTA RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL AT A PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS DUE TO FUTILITY; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Independent Monitoring Panel Recommended Stopping Study; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 05/04/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of uranium mineral properties primarily in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company has market cap of $23.84 million. The firm primarily holds a 100% interest in the Thorburn Lake project; a 100% interest, in each of the Madison, 2Z, Carlson Creek, and North Thorburn properties; and a right to earn a 70% interest in the Radio project. It currently has negative earnings. IsoEnergy Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 8,645 shares to 33,403 valued at $3.38M in 2019Q2. It also upped Collectors Universe Inc (NASDAQ:CLCT) stake by 81,234 shares and now owns 129,207 shares. Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.4% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 1.34 million shares. 138,437 were reported by Brookstone. Cap Incorporated Ok holds 0.59% or 275,020 shares. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv, Indiana-based fund reported 128,098 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 24,199 shares. 1St Source Bancshares stated it has 141,365 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Schulhoff & holds 1.33% or 59,753 shares in its portfolio. Headinvest Ltd Llc reported 30,560 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 23,705 shares. First American Bank holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 176,762 shares. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 2.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 352,080 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.47% or 12.32 million shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,166 shares. Summit Asset Ltd holds 19,861 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 11.42% above currents $36.5 stock price. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 28 by DZ Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PFE in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity. Gottlieb Scott bought $104,160 worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Friday, August 23.