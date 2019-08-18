Amica Mutual Insurance Company Cut Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Valuation Declined; Mason Street Advisors Lifted Its Amedisys (AMED) Position by $796,794; Market Valuation Rose

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 71.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 6,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 15,490 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 9,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 134,403 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 27,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 185,423 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01 million, down from 213,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS

More notable recent Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Amedisys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMED) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amedisys to Acquire Home Health Regulatory Assets Expanding Access in New York – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amedisys Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMED – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amedisys Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amedisys Closes on Acquisition of RoseRock Healthcare – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9,721 shares to 123,200 shares, valued at $15.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 8,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,862 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Mngmt owns 44,740 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 1,925 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Renaissance Group Ltd accumulated 3,897 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 129,939 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 40,056 shares. Blackrock reported 4.19 million shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.19 million shares. Lpl Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 3,873 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 1,531 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability has 45,823 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Moreover, Element Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Moreover, Raymond James & Associates has 0% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 7,778 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc accumulated 3,585 shares. Moreover, Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 0% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset Mgmt accumulated 23,550 shares. Stoneridge Investment Prtn Limited Liability has invested 0.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lau Ltd has 30,915 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.71% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.81% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bessemer Group accumulated 1.64M shares. Kingfisher Limited Liability Corp invested in 48,507 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 54,371 shares. 100,110 were accumulated by Fulton Natl Bank Na. Palisade Asset Mgmt Lc has 2.87% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora holds 77,630 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 118,000 shares. Adage Ptnrs Group Inc Limited Com has invested 0.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Csat Invest Advisory LP stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market Today: GE, Cisco and Canopy Make Wild Moves – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Outlook Takes Trade War Hit – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco To Acquire Voicea For Videoconferencing Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.