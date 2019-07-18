Amica Mutual Insurance Company Cut Its Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stake; Quantbot Technologies LP Decreased Seaworld Entertainment (SEAS) Position By $2.10 Million

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) stake by 51.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 13,420 shares as Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 17.62%. The Amica Mutual Insurance Company holds 12,878 shares with $853,000 value, down from 26,298 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corp now has $37.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 5.41M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased Seaworld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) stake by 98.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 84,025 shares as Seaworld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)’s stock rose 7.78%. The Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 1,253 shares with $32,000 value, down from 85,278 last quarter. Seaworld Entertainment Inc now has $2.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.73. About 261,066 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 65.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. Citigroup downgraded the shares of OXY in report on Tuesday, February 19 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 15. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral” on Monday, April 22.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.13M for 11.75 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13. On Monday, June 10 Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 37,460 shares. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. $724,200 worth of stock was bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fifth Third State Bank has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 371,444 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 15,000 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. First Personal Fin Svcs owns 641 shares. Menta Lc reported 12,100 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Livingston Group Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.95% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Enterprise Serv stated it has 1,653 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Colony Group Inc Limited has 4,722 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). S&Co reported 7,140 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cadence Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Hanson And Doremus Inv has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 175 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Llc owns 17,221 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt invested in 32,929 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 4.40M shares. 313,678 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd. City, a West Virginia-based fund reported 450 shares. Amer Gp Incorporated reported 35,023 shares stake. Managed Asset Portfolios, Michigan-based fund reported 313,953 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 152 shares. Prelude Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 14,380 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 4,921 shares. 24,505 were accumulated by James Invest. Hsbc Public Limited Co owns 9,786 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited owns 910,332 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group reported 537,915 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department reported 584 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 1.20 million shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.06% or 1.13M shares.

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 55.88% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.34 per share. SEAS’s profit will be $41.66 million for 15.91 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.45% EPS growth.