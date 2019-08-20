Amica Mutual Insurance Company Continues to Hold Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); Macy’s (M) Holder General American Investors Company Has Increased Its Holding

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.13. About 13.06M shares traded or 28.50% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 11/04/2018 – Macy’s Takes to the Street With Nicopanda Collection; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL THEN REMAIN IN AN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT COMPANY DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Macy’s Surprise Earnings; 16/05/2018 – But it’s not just Macy’s. Other outlets are winning the retail race too; 29/05/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Picks Spark Foundry and Digitas as Its New Media Agencies of Record; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S – IN FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE SALES ON OWNED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 20-30 BASIS POINTS BELOW COMPARABLE SALES ON AN OWNED PLUS LICENSED BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ Community

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 14,421 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 11,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $202.2. About 1.62 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/04/2018 – Early cryptocurrency investor Mike Novogratz hired Richard Kim from Goldman Sachs as the new COO of his crypto merchant bank Galaxy Digital, says a person familiar with the matter; 12/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS NO LONGER WORKING WITH OCTO TELEMATICS ON PROPOSED LISTING IN VIEW OF U.S. SANCTIONS AGAINST SHAREHOLDER; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 05/03/2018 – Goldman’s Moe Says Tariffs Won’t Have Meaningful Impact on China (Video); 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Total Assets Under Supervision $1.5 Trillion at 1Q End; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: DRIVERS OF CLIENT ACTIVITY ARE DIFFERENT THAN 2015; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein decries ugly US politics; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN TO HIRE MORGAN STANLEY’S AL-KHUDAIRY AS MIDEAST ADVISER; 14/05/2018 – Two Goldman Sachs securities co-heads to step down

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 13,420 shares to 12,878 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 4,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,614 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 120,000 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $34.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,686 shares, and cut its stake in Arantana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX).

