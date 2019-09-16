Amica Mutual Insurance Company Boosted Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Holding by $1.09 Million; Valuation Declined; Gramercy Funds Management Stake in Cosan LTD (CZZ) Has Cut as Valuation Rose

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 298.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 17,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 22,762 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, up from 5,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $63.47. About 1.27 million shares traded or 11.06% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 17/04/2018 – Kushners and Vornado Have Worst Year at Manhattan Office Tower; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 06/04/2018 – Caleb Melby: BREAKING: Vornado says they have a handshake deal with Kushner to sell their stake in 666 Fifth; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST – RESULTS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO INCLUDE $34.7 MLN OF EXPENSE RELATED TO CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Vornado DP LLC Trust 2010-VNO; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vornado Announces Leadership Changes NYSE:VNO – GlobeNewswire” on April 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vornado Completes $167.5 Million Refinancing of 61 Ninth Avenue – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vornado Announces Certain Items to be Included in its Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Including the Non-Cash Impairment Charges Related to Topshop at 608 Fifth Avenue – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Pay A 1.0% Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:VNO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold VNO shares while 115 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.89 million shares or 1.60% more from 142.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 86,867 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 161,183 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 15,036 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 356,863 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 102,376 shares. 241,350 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc holds 0.04% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) or 9,755 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 136,490 shares. Private Grp Inc reported 0.67% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.02% or 2.49M shares. Eii Capital invested in 0.23% or 17,100 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 33,477 shares. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 26,657 shares. 3,400 were accumulated by Ci Invests. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 10,094 shares.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 2,899 shares to 34,531 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,393 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).