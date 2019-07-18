Ami Investment Management Upped Holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Stock Value Rose; Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (LYB) Share Price Declined While Green Square Capital Lifted Its Position

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $113.99. About 11.19 million shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES LHO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: U.S. GDP WON’T TOP 2% IN THE LONG RUN; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP ACQUIRES J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM; 16/03/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC SPX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5700P FROM 5500P; 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 18/04/2018 – US-China trade fight would not hit Chinese growth until end of this year, says JPMorgan; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19%; 08/05/2018 – 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (LYB) by 191.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 9,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,772 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $85.73. About 2.03M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

