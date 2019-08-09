Ami Investment Management Trimmed Fiserv (FISV) Stake by $608,960 as Market Valuation Rose; Groesbeck Investment Management Has Lowered Micron Technology Com Com (MU) Stake by $377,200; Market Value Rose

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 6,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 53,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, down from 60,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $104.89. About 1.70M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (MU) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 26,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 35,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $41.67. About 16.35M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.40M for 30.49 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Swiss Bankshares holds 0.22% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 2.27M shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.22% or 15,680 shares. Stone Run Cap Lc owns 61,000 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Stockton, a California-based fund reported 15,138 shares. Mairs & stated it has 2.18% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Cwm Ltd Com has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Hallmark Cap Inc stated it has 0.12% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Chevy Chase Trust has 0.12% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0.17% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 804,275 shares. Windward Capital Mgmt Ca accumulated 3.07% or 271,612 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 7,782 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Dsam Prtn (London) Limited stated it has 226,873 shares.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc Com Com by 2,774 shares to 24,908 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (NYSE:MMP) by 6,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc Com Com (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.61M for 25.41 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 1.60M are owned by Prudential Financial Incorporated. Da Davidson & reported 33,527 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 912 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabalex Management Ltd Co holds 175,000 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd stated it has 19,900 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Company holds 13,035 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited holds 0.09% or 5,466 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Corporation invested in 271,733 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 10,436 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0% or 317 shares. Cap Research Global Investors has 0.23% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 17.87M shares. Quantres Asset Ltd has 4.99% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Daiwa Sb Invests has invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The California-based Dalal Street has invested 26.52% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).