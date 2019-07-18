Ami Investment Management Stake in Howard Hughes (HHC) Boosted by $340,625; Nasdaq (NDAQ) Holder Aristotle Capital Boston Decreased Its Holding by $311,373

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 3,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,547 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 31,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $130.05. About 62,838 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66M and $189.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,062 shares to 20,297 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medequities Rlty Tr Inc by 531,253 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $18.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 280,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 944,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 1.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $198.85 million for 21.49 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.