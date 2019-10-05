Ami Investment Management Stake in Fiserv (FISV) Trimmed by $345,527; Granite Point Capital Management LP Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Lifted by $1.01 Million

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 3,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 49,801 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54 million, down from 53,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $105.7. About 2.98M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Comml Bank De invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability holds 6,827 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co invested in 0% or 1,424 shares. Cibc owns 118,610 shares. 20,651 were reported by Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Assetmark has 11,708 shares. Edgestream LP accumulated 10,573 shares. Appleton Partners Inc Ma holds 0.39% or 34,920 shares. Maverick Limited stated it has 1.28M shares. Guardian Life Of America holds 1,130 shares. Glazer Capital Limited Liability Company owns 542,243 shares. Franklin Resources has 1.28 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ifrah Serv Incorporated holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 12,435 shares. Westfield Capital LP invested in 456,776 shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11 million for 28.41 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15,800 shares to 12,200 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 208,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN).