Ami Investment Management Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Decreased by $981,618; Glu Mobile Com (GLUU) Holder Timpani Capital Management Lifted Position by $398,700 as Stock Value Declined

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc Com (GLUU) by 25.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 39,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 195,264 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 155,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $684.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.74% or $0.255 during the last trading session, reaching $4.695. About 1.62M shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 7,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,297 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 27,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $131.37. About 922,707 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 14,300 shares to 38,569 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petiq Inc by 33,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,851 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

