Ami Investment Management Maintains Position in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM); Barometer Capital Management Increased Position in Franco (FNV)

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – DowDuPont to Participate in J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference 2018; 20/04/2018 – Drug container firm Envirotainer up for sale; 09/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 17/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with J.P. Morgan Equity Research Analyst Matthew Boss for an inside look on the state of the retail sector; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 150 points, led by JP Morgan; 22/05/2018 – Mint: Barclays’s Bhavin Shukla quits, to join JP Morgan; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 10/05/2018 – China receives JPMorgan application to set up JV brokerage

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 252.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 152,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 213,455 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.39M, up from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $85.79. About 332,484 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 182,436 shares to 38,959 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 33,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,500 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, April 16. The insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. The insider Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million. Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M.