Ami Investment Management Lowered Its Disney Walt Co Holding Co (DIS) Holding by $568,371; Stock Price Rose; Bluemountain Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Oasis Pete New (OAS)

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Holding Co (DIS) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 4,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,687 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, down from 31,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 7.59 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 518.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 140,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 167,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 27,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $3.955. About 11.53 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS)

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What Could AT&T Do With DirecTV? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney lays off almost 60 in Media Distribution – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Lc has invested 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 109,750 were reported by Brinker. Iberiabank Corporation has 63,275 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Filament Ltd Liability Company has 0.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,701 shares. 40,441 were accumulated by Hyman Charles D. Calamos Wealth Ltd holds 67,872 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Glenmede Commerce Na reported 392,254 shares. Orca Inv Llc has invested 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Susquehanna Intl Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.15% or 2.72 million shares. City Holdings Com, a West Virginia-based fund reported 37,191 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Ltd reported 15,130 shares. 13,808 are owned by Adirondack Trust. Haverford Trust Co holds 949,877 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 4,280 are held by Winfield Assocs Incorporated.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.05% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 698,791 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) or 30.70 million shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 3.56 million shares. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 13,105 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.62M are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.00 million shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 1.10M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications reported 2,527 shares stake. Parkside Comml Bank And, a Missouri-based fund reported 157 shares. 47,668 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Cypress Mngmt Llc (Wy) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Creative Planning holds 1.03M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abercrombie, Ambarella, Best Buy, Dollar General, Novo Nordisk, Ulta Beauty, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,500 activity.