Ami Investment Management Lowered Fiserv (FISV) Position as Share Price Rose; Marathon Trading Investment Management Holding in Weibo (WB) Boosted by $317,125

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 141.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 7,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 12,575 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $548,000, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 2.70 million shares traded or 27.16% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 3,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 49,801 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54 million, down from 53,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.61. About 3.02M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (Call) by 81,800 shares to 100,700 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) by 25,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,400 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Service Net Lc has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 693 are held by Amer Intl Gru Inc Inc. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 929,762 shares. 14,567 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.03% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Asset Mgmt One Limited stated it has 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 49,981 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Lc owns 12,575 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 15,403 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 8,673 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weibo: A Sound Company In A Rough Environment – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-NVIDIA, LATAM Airlines, U.S. listed Chinese Stocks – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Weibo Stock Has Rallied – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Best Stocks That Crushed It This Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ENPH, ON, HPE, WB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fiserv’s new kiosk reads palms for biometric identification – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Merck Sharp & Dohme Federal Credit Union Goes Big with Biometrics – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv’s Incredible Run Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv: An Interesting Growth Play With Further Upside From First Data Integration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $637.94M for 27.58 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.