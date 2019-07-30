Ami Investment Management Increases Holding in Howard Hughes (HHC); General Mills (GIS) Shareholder Park National Trimmed Its Stake by $840,072 as Shares Rose

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 3,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,547 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 31,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 220,139 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC)

Park National Corp decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 48.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 16,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,632 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, down from 34,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 2.33M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $463.51M for 17.44 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Global Quality Real (GQRE) by 12,637 shares to 25,913 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Small Cap Core Alp (FYX) by 5,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,419 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Global S (FGD).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why General Mills Stock Is Up 38% So Far This Year – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,050 were reported by Argi Lc. Newfocus Fincl Group Lc stated it has 0.68% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Caprock owns 9,689 shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri has 0.12% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Foster Motley stated it has 15,194 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Northrock Partners Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,956 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter invested 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd holds 490,418 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Sfmg Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Hsbc Holdg Plc stated it has 1.01M shares. Narwhal Capital owns 15,550 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation stated it has 247,000 shares. Cipher Capital LP has 128,762 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. 73,494 are held by Eaton Vance. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc invested in 158,789 shares.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Bill Ackman’s Entire Portfolio Posts Gains for First 7 Months – GuruFocus.com” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “KÅÊ»ula Groundbreaking And Construction Financing For ‘A’ali’i Mark New Milestones At Ward Village® – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$124, Is It Time To Put The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Howard Hughes Corp. names 7th Hawaii condominium tower in Honolulu for original landowner Victoria Ward – Pacific Business News – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” with publication date: July 23, 2019.