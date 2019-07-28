Ami Investment Management Increased Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Bangor Savings Bank Trimmed Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding by $1.57 Million

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 76.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 12,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,643 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 15,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $108.27. About 3.47 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Had Seen 2018 EPS $4.39-$4.49, Adjusted EPS $4.81-$4.91; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY ACADEMIC PACT WITH UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – ADDITIONAL DATA LILLY PROVIDED IN RESUBMISSION OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS DRUG DID NOT SUBSTANTIALLY ALTER EFFICACY AND SAFETY DATA IN ORIGINAL SUBMISSION; 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF & LILLY EXTEND RESEARCH PACT THROUGH 2020; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company – Form 10-Q; 11/05/2018 – Lilly to Participate in UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS EXPECTS COSENTYX TO BE IN LINE WITH FY CONSENSUS

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.80M shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon was asked on Bloomberg TV Thursday about Gary Cohn leaving the President Trump administration; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Saw Strong Asset Inflows: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 105 FROM EUR 100; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Trading Revenue Gains, Driven by Equities: TOPLive; 21/03/2018 – JPM Chief Executive Dimon Pay Ratio Among the Highest of Big U.S. Banks; 29/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Federal Reserve kicks off ‘Volcker Rule’ rewrite; 14/05/2018 – Lansdowne Adds American Air, Exits Tableau, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank & Trust And Of Newtown invested in 0.17% or 4,786 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 59,530 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Com holds 15,485 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.12% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Lpl Ltd Company reported 215,505 shares. Madison holds 0.43% or 181,875 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd has 123,936 shares. Guardian Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 4,450 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 4,568 shares. Trustco Commercial Bank Corporation N Y invested in 0.37% or 2,521 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.11% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Fosun Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 11,445 shares. 1St Source Financial Bank accumulated 51,850 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Ls Invest Llc has 0.25% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 30,519 shares.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,587 shares to 27,649 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Intermediate Term (SCHR) by 21,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers Up the Ante in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lilly Announces Changes in Senior Leadership – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “European advisory group backs Lilly’s Cyramza for liver cancer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $128.99 million activity. On Tuesday, March 26 LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 205,000 shares. Shares for $480,000 were sold by Zulueta Alfonso G.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bancorp N A holds 134,612 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Com invested 1.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 2.81 million were accumulated by Korea. Consulta Ltd accumulated 750,000 shares or 7.53% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.02% or 49,609 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Insur Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.50 million shares. Bourgeon Limited Co holds 65,081 shares or 3.86% of its portfolio. Gfs Limited Liability Co holds 0.51% or 16,865 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Fincl has 0.25% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boussard And Gavaudan Invest Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 56 shares. Sageworth Tru owns 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,078 shares. At Bancshares has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 935,267 are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Agf Invs America Incorporated has 1.91% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66 million and $189.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Int’l Group (NYSE:AIG) by 9,470 shares to 9,125 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan: Buy Or Sell? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “JPM Stock Looks like a Great Buy, but It Just Canâ€™t Get Traction – Investorplace.com” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apparently, Some Traders Are Nervous About Bank Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.