Ami Investment Management Holds Position in Howard Hughes (HHC); Lyons Wealth Management Cut Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Position by $901,559 as Valuation Rose

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 3,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 34,547 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 31,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 109,934 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 941,464 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55 million and $35.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 59,711 shares to 63,833 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $488.93M for 25.94 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management, Inc. Elects William B. Plummer to Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66 million and $189.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Int’l Group (NYSE:AIG) by 9,470 shares to 9,125 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Rite Aid’s Up, for Some Reason – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Ackman Comments on The Howard Hughes Corp – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.