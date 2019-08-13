Ami Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Fiserv (FISV) Position by $608,960; Dorsal Capital Management Cut Stake in Facebook (FB) as Market Value Rose

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 58.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 706,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 510,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.01M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 10.94M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – David McCabe: BREAKING: Facebook shakes up its DC operation after months of controversy.- Former GOP FCC Chairman Kevin Martin; 19/03/2018 – EU lawmakers to investigate alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data; 15/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS -Hedge funds took new stakes in Facebook during first quarter; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged lmproper Data Harvesting of Tens of Millions of Users; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s PAC Has Donated to at Least Nine Senators Zuckerberg Faces; 19/03/2018 – British prime minister very concerned by Facebook data abuse reports; 04/04/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11, per; 06/04/2018 – Long before the ‘Big Tech’ backlash, before politicians feared the power of tech leaders and before Facebook users questioned g; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INVESTING IN EUROPE-ZUCKERBERG; 24/03/2018 – Facebook’s privacy woes are just the tip of the iceberg, Recode’s Ed Lee told CNBC’s “On the Money”

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 6,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 53,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, down from 60,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 3.14M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Fiserv (FISV) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Boeing, NextEra, Schwab and Fiserv – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “First Data deal has turned Fiserv into a big short play – MarketWatch” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fiserv (FISV) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv Q2 EPS beats by a penny; reaffirms guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sadoff Inv Management Lc stated it has 0.08% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Hennessy Advsrs accumulated 5,926 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company stated it has 407,782 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Parnassus Invs Ca has 0.51% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Pittenger & Anderson reported 3.14M shares. Dana Invest Advsr has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 35,336 shares. Montag A And Assoc Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 236,586 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Lc accumulated 53,097 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 464,488 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Argent Commerce holds 0.14% or 15,671 shares. Ls Limited Liability Com reported 249,344 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,858 shares. Davis R M Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3,655 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.29 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Video Ad Push, User Growth to Aid Facebook’s (FB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook Stock Looks Poised to Face Tough Regulatory Headwinds – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Twitch Is Still Crushing the Competition – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jump Trading Lc invested in 8,958 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 332,413 shares. Welch Cap Prns Limited Co owns 47,252 shares. Edgestream Limited Partnership has 0.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Commercial Bank Of The West, California-based fund reported 114,354 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 37,580 shares. Winslow Cap Mgmt Ltd Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 3.50M shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Sys has 1.68% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stanley Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 39,600 shares stake. Victory Mgmt holds 838,175 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 6,987 were accumulated by United Asset Strategies. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 4.53% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).