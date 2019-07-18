Ami Investment Management Has Trimmed Fiserv (FISV) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Home Depot Com (HD) Shares Rose, Holder Green Square Capital Trimmed Holding

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 6,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, down from 60,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $94.11. About 2.44 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 93.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 29,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,179 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, down from 31,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $215.61. About 2.32 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT) by 3,324 shares to 59,882 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS) by 12,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Center Coast Brkfld Mlp Enrgy Shs Ben Int (CEN).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.44 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 29.05 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.