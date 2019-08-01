Ami Investment Management Has Raised Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $456,621; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Raised Intel (INTC) Holding by $2.14 Million as Stock Price Declined

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $112.66. About 13.68 million shares traded or 23.16% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman trumps profit estimates as bond trading shines; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan FX Salesman Loses Unfair Dismissal Case at Retrial; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Plans to Take Controlling Stake in Chinese Venture; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BCB SIGNALING PAUSE IN JUNE WOULD BE PRUDENT: JPMORGAN; 15/03/2018 – BNP PARIBAS BNPP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 71 EUROS FROM 69 EUROS; 14/03/2018 – Fin Planning: JPMorgan to acquire more ETFs: News Scan; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS; 04/04/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD GOLD.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 672.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 40,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 46,343 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 29.68 million shares traded or 27.94% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 07/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford Discusses Reforms for Security Clearance in Open Intel Hearing; 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Pr; 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 26/04/2018 – Intel: Keller Joins From Tesla

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66 million and $189.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,920 shares to 53,598 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn) by 2.20M shares to 27.61 million shares, valued at $28.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 7.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

