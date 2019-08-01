Ami Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $456,621 as Valuation Rose; Td Capital Management Stake in Autozone (AZO) Has Cut by $9.83 Million as Share Price Rose

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $21.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1123.04. About 249,649 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 13.15 million shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/05/2018 – FLSMIDTH FLS.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 440 FROM DKK 400; 11/05/2018 – EXPERIAN PLC EXPN.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1900P FROM 1785P; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork…; 24/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s top blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave for own startup; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT HAS 5.01% OF FAGRON VOTING RIGHTS ON MAY 10; 09/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 1250 FROM DKK 1215; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5.43M shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Moreover, Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt Inc has 1.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pggm Invs owns 1.27 million shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Co Dc owns 340,503 shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Oakworth Cap owns 2.4% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 115,548 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Lc holds 308,022 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. First Commonwealth Financial Pa holds 20,349 shares. Westover Cap Advisors Ltd Liability holds 44,728 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap accumulated 1.00 million shares. Bluemountain Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 75,900 shares. Finemark Bank & Trust holds 1.01% or 171,210 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,457 shares. Violich Cap Mgmt has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Peoples Fincl Serv invested in 16,760 shares or 0.87% of the stock.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66 million and $189.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Health Group (NYSE:UNH) by 1,295 shares to 4,591 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26 million for 12.91 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset holds 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 1,530 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs reported 1,823 shares stake. Quantum Capital has 0.25% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 458 shares. Paloma Prtnrs stated it has 1,108 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Todd Asset Lc holds 1.47% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 50,895 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 0.06% or 78,971 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 5,858 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability owns 58,258 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. 3 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Washington Management invested in 650 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability has 2,782 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bb&T owns 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 339 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,999 shares.

