Ami Investment Management Has Lifted Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $456,621; Share Value Rose; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Price Rose While Chilton Investment Co Upped Its Stake

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 1,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 111,668 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.89 million, up from 109,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.11 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – InsideBitcoins: Exclusive: Behind the Scenes of JP Morgan’s New Blockchain Plan -; 16/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS PLENTY OF ROOM FOR U.S. ECONOMY TO GROW FOR AT LEAST A YEAR OR TWO MORE; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 13/04/2018 – Investors & Innovators to Come Together at BioNJ’s BioPartnering Conference with J.P. Morgan; 22/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT CUTS ACCELL SHORT POSITION TO 0.32%: AFM; 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan said that trading revenue in the second quarter is likely to be about unchanged, calling it “flat year on year.”; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner; #Coincheck Readies For Comeback And Expansion, TASE Implements #Blockchain And JPMorgan Names New ‘Head Of Crypto Assets Strategy’

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950.

