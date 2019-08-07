Ami Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake in United Health Group (UNH) as Shares Rose; As Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position by $1.38 Million

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in United Health Group (UNH) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 1,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,591 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 5,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Health Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $243.15. About 406,303 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 16,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The hedge fund held 131,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93M, down from 148,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $74.65. About 26,023 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 01/05/2018 – RYMAN AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEB. 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Rev $288.4M; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY EPS 77.6 NZ Cents; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN VICTORIA; 16/03/2018 RHP PROPERTIES BUYS 421 HOME SITES IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN BUYS 8TH SITE FOR RETIREMMENT VILLAGE IN VICTORIA; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EBITDA $81.7M; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD PALMS IN FLORIDA

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 53,606 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $14.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.