Ami Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position in Fiserv (FISV) as Valuation Rose; Wellington Management Group Llp Decreased Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Holding by $29.28 Million; Stock Price Rose

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 3,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 49,801 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, down from 53,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $104.82. About 2.31 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 44.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 1.39 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.74 million, down from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $24.51. About 350,627 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Hilltop Operetta marks 4 decades of entertainment; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 32C; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: Investment in AFN LLC Was Completed in December; 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $639.43M for 28.18 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold HTH shares while 37 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 39.47% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.38 per share. HTH’s profit will be $49.17M for 11.56 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Hilltop Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.52% negative EPS growth.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 9,793 shares to 984,324 shares, valued at $119.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.