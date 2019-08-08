Ami Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding in American Int’l Group (AIG) as Share Price Rose; Bank Of New York Mellon Has Lifted Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Int’l Group (AIG) by 50.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 9,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 9,125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, down from 18,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Int’l Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $56.39. About 5.35M shares traded or 25.73% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 19/04/2018 – AIG: All Business Will be Transferred to New Entities Ahead Of Brexit; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 265,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 8.38M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $403.73M, up from 8.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 3.25M shares traded or 13.90% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 14,745 shares to 213,430 shares, valued at $17.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Gsci Commodity I (GSG) by 201,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 955,557 shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

