Ami Investment Management Has Boosted Stake in Howard Hughes (HHC) by $340,625; Palisade Capital Management Increased Its Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Position by $6.39 Million

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 3,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 34,547 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 31,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $126.27. About 132,422 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 30,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 195,279 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.92 million, up from 164,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $205.03. About 342,597 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 43,765 shares to 68,061 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (QTEC) by 38,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,500 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na reported 965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Communications Incorporated invested in 14,150 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc reported 5,501 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 2,641 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Moreover, American Intl Gru Inc has 0.09% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Renaissance Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 413,731 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 148,827 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Northern invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Jefferies Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Moreover, Vident Inv Advisory Llc has 1.3% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 114,824 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al invested 0.05% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66M and $189.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Int’l Group (NYSE:AIG) by 9,470 shares to 9,125 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,060 were accumulated by Lederer And Associates Investment Counsel Ca. Trust Of Vermont invested in 3,660 shares. Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 105,847 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 5,066 shares in its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Us Fincl Bank De owns 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 4,180 shares. The Illinois-based Cibc Retail Bank Usa has invested 0.04% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Mad River has 8.1% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 8,022 shares. Independent Invsts invested 1.46% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Citigroup Inc accumulated 0.16% or 1.48 million shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Liability Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 30,473 shares. 376,393 were accumulated by Advisory Rech Incorporated. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 5,577 shares.

