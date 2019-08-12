Ami Investment Management Has Boosted Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake By $456,621; Lincoln National Has 0.99 Sentiment

Ami Investment Management Inc increased Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 7.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ami Investment Management Inc acquired 4,521 shares as Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Ami Investment Management Inc holds 66,138 shares with $6.70M value, up from 61,617 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase & Co now has $343.70B valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $107.49. About 8.07 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – AEROFLOT AFLT.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 142 ROUBLES FROM 125 ROUBLES; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FY2018 FIRMWIDE EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE TO BE ABOUT 20%; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/04/2018 – Aurizon Target Price Cut 3.6% to A$4 a Share by JP Morgan; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo (JPM); 05/04/2018 – Dimon Goes to War on JPMorgan Bureaucracy, Isn’t Hot on Meetings; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments

Lincoln National Corp (LNC) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 213 funds started new or increased holdings, while 216 sold and trimmed stock positions in Lincoln National Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 155.43 million shares, down from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Lincoln National Corp in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 188 Increased: 144 New Position: 69.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.76 billion. It operates through four divisions: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. It has a 7.57 P/E ratio. The firm sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Rr Partners Lp holds 9.43% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation for 1.35 million shares. Capital Returns Management Llc owns 200,086 shares or 6.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Poplar Forest Capital Llc has 4.12% invested in the company for 1.04 million shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 4.08% in the stock. Caxton Associates Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 175,000 shares.

The stock decreased 4.16% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 1.13M shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00M on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Management Group Incorporated LP invested in 10,530 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Co holds 0.5% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 77,046 shares. Summit Wealth Advsrs Limited accumulated 15,535 shares. Moreover, Markel has 0.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chevy Chase owns 2.83 million shares. Syntal Prtn Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.42% or 9,207 shares. Zuckerman Group Limited Company accumulated 2,571 shares. Smead Capital Inc reported 4.4% stake. 34,367 were accumulated by Arga Mgmt L P. Moreover, Hugh Johnson Advsr Llc has 0.46% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Burke Herbert National Bank & Trust Tru has 11,053 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Van Strum And Towne Inc holds 2.91% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 38,560 shares. 19,440 were accumulated by Odey Asset Mngmt Group Ltd. Alpha Cubed Investments stated it has 2.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hollencrest Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 20,852 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $132 target in Monday, April 15 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 27. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, February 28. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $116 target. Wells Fargo maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating.