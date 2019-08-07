Ami Investment Management Cut Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake by $608,960; Share Value Rose; Cott Que (COT) Position Has Lifted by P2 Capital Partners Llc

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 6,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 53,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, down from 60,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $104.93. About 2.32 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 4.79M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.03 million, up from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.43. About 1.08 million shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.40 million for 30.50 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fiserv Q2 EPS beats by a penny; reaffirms guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “First Data deal has turned Fiserv into a big short play – MarketWatch” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Business Services Stock Q2 Earnings on Jul 25: WM, FISV, RSG – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : FOLD, FAST, IQ, GRPN, PBCT, FISV – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWR, FISV, LHX, SRE: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Bankshares In reported 4,193 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 4,100 shares. Maverick Capital owns 3.21M shares or 3.76% of their US portfolio. Fairfield Bush & has invested 0.07% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Finemark Bancorporation And accumulated 5,200 shares. Addenda Capital invested 0.16% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Invesco Ltd holds 0.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 4.86M shares. Sei Invs reported 257,450 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp holds 430,272 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 574,009 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 4.34% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 117,290 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) invested in 8,267 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 135,557 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 350,631 are owned by Bancorporation Of America Corp De. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 1.38M shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt holds 2,104 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.02% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Lodge Hill Limited Liability Com owns 248,008 shares. Ancora holds 0.24% or 393,228 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 43,533 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 190,614 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 505,938 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 242,244 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital reported 57,253 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 1,580 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associate, Florida-based fund reported 81,113 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 0% or 25,024 shares.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 30,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $21.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.46 million activity. Hinson Charles R. also bought $764,701 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) shares. Harrington Thomas bought $499,004 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) on Tuesday, February 26.