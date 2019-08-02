Ami Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM); As Watsco (WSO) Market Valuation Rose, Opus Capital Group Has Decreased Position by $1.16 Million

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 55.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 8,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 6,378 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913,000, down from 14,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $157.61. About 20,669 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $112.23. About 2.15 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE FINANCIAL COMPANY LLC – SETTLEMENT & DELIVERY OF NOTES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 2, 2018; 13/03/2018 – EQT Is Said to Consider Sale of Polish Medical Devices Firm HTL; 11/04/2018 – SKF SKFb.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 180 FROM SKR 175; 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-JP Morgan bolstering Saudi Arabian business in anticipation of foreign flows- The National; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 06/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Forum Apr 12; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan leads surge for big US banks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Ins Company holds 92,035 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Strategic Finance Svcs invested in 1.15% or 82,457 shares. Associated Banc holds 2.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 391,130 shares. 16,242 are owned by Spirit Of America Mngmt. Cwh Capital Management owns 54,011 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 1.86 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Amarillo Bancorp has invested 1.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited reported 0.09% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 1.05 million shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Hills Bank & Trust And, Iowa-based fund reported 59,745 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cannell Peter B reported 99,168 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Foster Dykema Cabot Inc Ma has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moon Cap Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Culbertson A N Inc reported 119,050 shares or 3.47% of all its holdings.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66M and $189.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Health Group (NYSE:UNH) by 1,295 shares to 4,591 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,000 shares.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Em (IEMG) by 29,231 shares to 56,856 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 4,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maine-based Schroder Mgmt Grp has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 313,100 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 5,436 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 6,237 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 57,968 shares. Franklin Resource Inc invested in 0% or 7,247 shares. Grace & White Ny invested in 1.76% or 51,900 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn accumulated 715,457 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kames Pcl owns 101,508 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 58,544 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Conestoga Cap Ltd reported 0.1% stake. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 2,274 shares. Sei holds 19,079 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co owns 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 190 shares. 4,516 are held by Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr.