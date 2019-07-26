Ami Investment Management Boosted Its Stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Shares Rose; Rudman Errol M Has Raised Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $808,000

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.71. About 10.00M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $139 Mn Of Prime Jumbo Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust From 2015 To 2017; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces the Sale of the Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – LVMH LVMH.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 280 FROM EUR 275; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 15/05/2018 – BANCO BPM BAMI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.4 FROM EUR 3.3; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – JPMORGAN HEAD OF RUSSIA RESEARCH KANTAROVICH SAID TO LEAVE BANK

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 39,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.71. About 10.00M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg; 18/05/2018 – VIVENDI VIV.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 43 EUROS FROM 42 EUROS; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 09/04/2018 – MAIL.RU GROUP LTD MAlLRq.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $27; 21/03/2018 – INNOGY SE IGY.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.76 EUROS FROM 33 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Net Interest Income $13.5B; 16/05/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 11.5 FROM EUR 11; 30/04/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider Scher Peter sold $1.96 million. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. On Tuesday, January 29 Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,022 shares. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe Communication Ltd accumulated 75,152 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Limited Co owns 30,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eagle Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 19,897 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0.09% or 2,319 shares. Moreover, Excalibur Management Corp has 3.25% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chou Associate Mgmt reported 109,275 shares or 4.67% of all its holdings. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 235,270 shares. Wheatland Advsrs reported 9,083 shares stake. Barnett & has 1,764 shares. Syntal Cap Partners Limited Company has 0.42% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,207 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc owns 21,027 shares. Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated, Tennessee-based fund reported 9,644 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 338,564 shares. Perkins Coie Tru has 0.14% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Atlas Browninc invested in 1.53% or 21,313 shares.

Rudman Errol M, which manages about $148.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 24,000 shares to 178,410 shares, valued at $9.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Big banks’ turf battle in Charlotte; Restaurant closing in University area; City’s immigration compact – Charlotte Business Journal” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “7 Concepts Entrepreneurs Pitched At Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways Event In Detroit – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66M and $189.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Int’l Group (NYSE:AIG) by 9,470 shares to 9,125 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

