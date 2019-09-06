Ami Investment Management Boosted Howard Hughes (HHC) Holding by $340,625 as Market Value Rose; Caredx (CDNA) Shareholder Gagnon Securities Trimmed Its Position

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 230,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.50M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $971.01M market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 425,008 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 3,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 34,547 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 31,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $127.29. About 193,733 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 37,100 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 480 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 79,818 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 61,394 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 86,715 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 9,143 shares in its portfolio. 83,112 were reported by Mad River Investors. Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.02% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Nomura Hldgs holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 331,196 shares. 4,061 are held by Millennium Mgmt Llc. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0% or 40,790 shares. Moreover, Independent has 1.46% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,563 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 436,191 shares.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66M and $189.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,920 shares to 53,598 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Instructure Inc by 17,508 shares to 320,012 shares, valued at $15.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 222,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,005 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 15,367 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Osterweis Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 120,290 shares. Gagnon Ltd Llc holds 7.52% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 1.09M shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Liability Corporation, Colorado-based fund reported 725,781 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Hood River Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 435,886 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Clenar Muke Llc invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. D E Shaw & Inc owns 153,179 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Granite Point Mgmt LP stated it has 61,160 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, Armstrong Henry H has 0.08% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Paragon Associate And Paragon Associate Ii Joint Venture reported 50,000 shares. Pier Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 154,132 shares. Teton Inc accumulated 14,000 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 65,244 shares.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

