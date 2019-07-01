Ami Asset Management Upped Its Position in Broadridge (BR) by $5.48 Million as Share Price Rose; North Point Portfolio Managers Has Lowered Holding in Open Text (OTEX) by $2.76 Million as Share Value Rose

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Broadridge (BR) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 53,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 316,989 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.87M, up from 263,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Broadridge for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.86. About 349,618 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Open Text Corporation (OTEX) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 72,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 323,646 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44M, down from 396,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Open Text Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 155,496 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 60.87% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $99.55 million for 27.86 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Open Text (OTEX) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Akamai Elects Madhu Ranganathan to Board of Directors – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “OpenText AppWorks Named a Leader in Digital Process Automation for Deep Deployments – PRNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Top Passive Income Stocks Hitting New 52-Week Highs – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,219 shares to 67,406 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Amit Zavery Appointed to Broadridge Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Inlet Helps Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Make Online Banking Bill Payment Available at 3,500 Banks and Credit Unions – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Broadridge to Acquire a Leading Provider of Canadian Wealth Management Technology – PRNewswire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6,169 shares to 386,312 shares, valued at $23.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 104,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,833 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD).