Ami Asset Management Trimmed Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position as Stock Price Rose; As Equinix (EQIX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Cut Stake

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 34.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 3,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,389 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 9,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $521.05. About 41,943 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 4,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 299,404 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.24M, down from 303,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $144.9. About 1.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WashREIT Enters Contracts to Sell Eight Retail Assets, Acquire an Additional Multifamily Asset and Provides Updated 2019 Earnings Guidance – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why MFA Financial Is a Top 10 REIT Stock With 11.05% Yield (MFA) – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is CareTrust REIT a Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why This REIT Could Be the Best Cannabis Stock You’ve Never Heard Of – Nasdaq” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Power REIT Announces Acquisitions as Part of a New Investment Focus and Publishes Updated Investor Presentation – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 19,329 shares to 31,711 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Corp by 1,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,501 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invests Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 53,232 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability reported 1.57% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation holds 502 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 468,182 shares. Ftb Advsr owns 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 132 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 750 shares. Asset accumulated 1,967 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability holds 1,722 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Honeywell Intl reported 25,003 shares. Atria Llc stated it has 0.2% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cap Sarl invested in 7,255 shares. Davidson Inv Advsr accumulated 1,261 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co owns 2.66M shares. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Lc reported 488,904 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.63% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 46,343 shares to 213,960 shares, valued at $10.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asgn Incorporated by 34,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc Com (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.58 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney Is Saying All the Right Things About the Hulu-Disney+ Relationship – The Motley Fool” on June 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Defensive Names Could Help This Growth Sector ETF – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Disney World Finally Too Expensive? – Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What We Know About AT&T’s Potential Interest In Selling Sports Networks – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Invest Management Ltd Llc has 1.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 95,345 shares. Security Retail Bank Of So Dak accumulated 1,967 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gulf Intll Retail Bank (Uk) accumulated 0.82% or 423,042 shares. Granite Inv Partners Ltd Com invested 0.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co invested in 0.3% or 2.23M shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 104,740 shares. First Financial Bank owns 6,880 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Cap Inv Counsel accumulated 33,261 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Lc holds 2,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has 18,259 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 8.58M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel stated it has 4.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 89,314 were reported by Edgemoor Inv Advsrs. Moreover, Town & Country Financial Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).