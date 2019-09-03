Ami Asset Management Trimmed Henry Schein (HSIC) Stake; Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Shorts Up By 20.17%

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) stake by 1.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 6,169 shares as Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Ami Asset Management Corp holds 386,312 shares with $23.22M value, down from 392,481 last quarter. Henry Schein Inc now has $8.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $61.26. About 546,549 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Donald Kabat to Retire From Board Following Annual Meeeting; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein 1Q Net $140.2M; 12/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Receive $1B-$1.25B in Cash on a Tax-Free Basis; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SEES JV DEAL ADDING TO EPS AFTER 2018; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Own 63% and Vets First Choice Hldrs to Own 37% of New Co; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Prange Also to Leave Global Animal Health, Medical and Dental Surgical Group as CEO

Cross Country Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:CCRN) had an increase of 20.17% in short interest. CCRN’s SI was 878,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 20.17% from 730,700 shares previously. With 189,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Cross Country Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s short sellers to cover CCRN’s short positions. The SI to Cross Country Healthcare Inc’s float is 2.53%. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 115,983 shares traded. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has declined 18.26% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CCRN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Cross Country Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCRN); 16/05/2018 – Einstein Bros.® Bagels Takes Guests on a Cross-Country, Flavor-Venture Without Leaving Their Hometowns; 16/05/2018 – Main Street: Activist Fund Engaged Takes New Position in Cross Country Health; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q Rev $210.3M; 10/04/2018 – Madden Joins Cejka Executive Search as Executive Vice President, Managing Principal; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare Sees 2Q Adj EPS 4c-Adj EPS 6c; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Cross Country Health; 24/05/2018 – Cross Country Health at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q EPS 5c; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial

Among 2 analysts covering Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Henry Schein has $7500 highest and $63 lowest target. $70’s average target is 14.27% above currents $61.26 stock price. Henry Schein had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of HSIC in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Co holds 0.01% or 330 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability owns 58,046 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 44,808 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc accumulated 669,085 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Wells Fargo & Co Mn invested in 0.01% or 622,838 shares. Ameritas Partners Inc stated it has 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 8,851 shares. The Korea-based Korea Inv has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Swedbank holds 0.44% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 1.55M shares. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 4,762 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 306,315 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,580 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 0% or 36 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,289 shares in its portfolio.

Ami Asset Management Corp increased Siteone Landscape Supp Com stake by 50,337 shares to 191,629 valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR) stake by 149,427 shares and now owns 282,774 shares. Asgn Incorporated was raised too.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $125.18 million for 17.81 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $66,640 activity. Clark Kevin Cronin had bought 8,330 shares worth $66,640 on Friday, June 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 32.99 million shares or 7.65% more from 30.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Retail Bank holds 74 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 30,353 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Grp One Trading Lp has 6,756 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0% invested in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 36,200 shares. Natl Bank Of America De invested 0% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Northern Corporation stated it has 476,586 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited reported 0.1% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt owns 240,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Td Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) for 45,217 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 2,571 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 12,160 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp accumulated 963,032 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 732,650 shares or 0% of the stock.

