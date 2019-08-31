Ami Asset Management Trimmed By $936,873 Its Apple Computer Com (AAPL) Position; Kimbell Royalty Partnersunits Representing (KRP) Sellers Decreased By 40.76% Their Shorts

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) stake by 2.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 4,957 shares as Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Ami Asset Management Corp holds 198,164 shares with $37.64M value, down from 203,121 last quarter. Apple Computer Inc Com now has $926.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 01/05/2018 – After tax reform announcements, Apple announced plans to invest in advanced manufacturing in the U.S. and add a new campus; 09/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Selling Video Subscriptions Through TV App; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 11/04/2018 – Oliver Schusser will be the new vice president of Apple Music and international content; 28/05/2018 – Display Makers Dip on Report Apple OLED Shift in 2019 (Correct); 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 01/05/2018 – AAPL: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls health care a “major strategic thrust for us.” – ! $AAPL; 29/05/2018 – APPLE SEES HOMEPOD IN CANADA, FRANCE, GERMANY STARTING JUNE 18

Kimbell Royalty Partnersunits Representing (NYSE:KRP) had a decrease of 40.76% in short interest. KRP’s SI was 20,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 40.76% from 34,100 shares previously. With 85,300 avg volume, 0 days are for Kimbell Royalty Partnersunits Representing (NYSE:KRP)’s short sellers to cover KRP’s short positions. The SI to Kimbell Royalty Partnersunits Representing’s float is 0.17%. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 19,968 shares traded. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) has declined 27.38% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical KRP News: 29/05/2018 – KKR SELLS MINERAL & ROYALTY INTERESTS TO KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNE; 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty: Haymaker Transaction Valued at About $404M; 27/04/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS 1Q 2018 DISTRIBUTION 42C/UNIT; 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCES PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO A TAXABLE ENTITY; 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP announces acquisition of mineral and royalty interests held by Haymaker Minerals & Royalties, LLC; 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, HAYMAKER’S PRIVATE EQUITY SPONSORS WILL OWN ABOUT 37% OF KIMBELL; 08/03/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Partners 4Q Earnings per Common Unit $0.06; 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS, LP BUYS INTERESTS FOR ABOUT $404M; 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS – KKR AND KAYNE, WITH HAYMAKER MANAGEMENT, APOLLO, AGREED TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TO A TAXABLE ENTITY; 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Gets Commitments for $200M Revolving Credit Facility

Among 3 analysts covering Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Kimbell Royalty Partners has $22 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20’s average target is 30.55% above currents $15.32 stock price. Kimbell Royalty Partners had 5 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) rating on Wednesday, May 29. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $1800 target. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $1900 target in Friday, May 10 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Record Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kimbell Royalty Partners declares $0.39 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces 50% Increase in Borrowing Base – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $718.16 million. As of March 29, 2017, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres in 20 states and onshore basin in the continental United States, including approximately 48,000 gross producing wells with approximately 29,000 wells in the Permian Basin. It currently has negative earnings. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as a general partner of the company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner Bass Inc accumulated 131,991 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 0.33% or 8,550 shares in its portfolio. Benin Mgmt invested in 37,613 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 2.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, Netherlands-based fund reported 61,600 shares. Moreover, Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 3.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lincluden Limited owns 0.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,570 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 1.69% or 2.43 million shares. Sanders Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7.35% stake. Nuveen Asset Llc holds 1.21 million shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. 3,450 were accumulated by Ithaka Limited Liability Com. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 0.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 4,258 shares. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability accumulated 359,056 shares. Northside Ltd reported 2,214 shares. Trb LP accumulated 306,000 shares or 17.4% of the stock.

Ami Asset Management Corp increased Laboratory Corp Amer H Com New (NYSE:LH) stake by 14,524 shares to 222,610 valued at $34.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B (NASDAQ:LGND) stake by 18,548 shares and now owns 101,008 shares. Asgn Incorporated was raised too.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 3.89% above currents $208.49 stock price. Apple had 71 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 4 report. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, July 31. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Neutral” rating. Needham upgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, March 21. Needham has “Strong Buy” rating and $225 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities on Tuesday, March 26.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Apple’s (AAPL) New Devices Boost Flagging iPhone Sales? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: From Growth To Value – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.