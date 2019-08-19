Ami Asset Management Raised Broadridge (BR) Position by $5.48 Million; Pictet Asset Management LTD Increased Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Holding by $1.52 Million as Shares Declined

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 21.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 22,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 127,405 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59M, up from 104,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $61.44. About 151,949 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY’S PARTNER IN 666 FIFTH AVE. IS KUSHNER COS; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushners; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Broadridge (BR) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 53,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The hedge fund held 316,989 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.87M, up from 263,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Broadridge for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $128.93. About 495,424 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows

