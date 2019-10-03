Ami Asset Management Position in Synopsys (SNPS) Has Upped by $866,944; American Capital Management Lowered Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Position as Share Value Rose

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 6,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 230,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.67 million, up from 223,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $134.59. About 256,516 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Breakthrough Fusion Technology to Transform the RTL-to-GDSII Flow; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions (MDSO) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 12,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 686,719 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.16M, down from 698,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.47. About 459,596 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Rev $149.2M; 23/05/2018 – Major Cancer Center Further Advances Oncology Research by Integrating Genomic Data Into Medidata’s eClinical Platform

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Real Page (NASDAQ:RP) by 64,153 shares to 903,947 shares, valued at $53.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resmed (NYSE:RMD) by 6,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 638,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Alarm.Com Holdings.

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49 million for 114.34 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold MDSO shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Inv Mngmt has 4,780 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 2,250 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp invested in 0% or 78,796 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 1,697 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 5.61M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 75,678 shares. Asset holds 3,514 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The invested in 0.01% or 101,421 shares. Amer Century Companies stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 3,000 shares. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Ltd has invested 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Fred Alger Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.47% or 1.35M shares. Water Island Ltd Company reported 1.08% stake. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny has invested 0.06% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simply Good Foods Co by 69,846 shares to 399,074 shares, valued at $9.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siteone Landscape Supp Com by 10,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,981 shares, and cut its stake in Realpage Inc Com (NASDAQ:RP).