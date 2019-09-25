Ami Asset Management Maintains Holding in Synopsys (SNPS); Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Valuation Declined While Highland Capital Management LP Cut by $3.79 Million Its Stake

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 6,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 230,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.67M, up from 223,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.48. About 1.35 million shares traded or 22.29% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q REV. $776.8M, EST. $775.8M; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 08/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS – COLLABORATION WITH SAMSUNG FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP DESIGNWARE FOUNDATION IP FOR SAMSUNG’S 8-NANOMETER LOW POWER PLUS FINFET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 1.26M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61 million, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 702,155 shares traded or 65.51% up from the average. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) has declined 67.54% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTK News: 19/04/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2024; 30/04/2018 – $AKAO plazomicin BSI indication will be first drug under AdCom review for Limited Population Antibacterial Drug (LPAD) pathway, and will have important read-thru to other #antibiotics players; 04/04/2018 – PARATEK: FDA ACCEPTED NDA W/ PRIORITY REVIEW FOR OMADACYCLINE; 04/04/2018 – Paratek: New Drug Applications for Oral and Intravenous Omadacycline Accepted for Priority Review by FDA; 28/03/2018 – Paratek at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 9; 23/04/2018 – PARATEK ON TRACK TO FILE MAA IN EU IN 2H; 09/05/2018 – PARATEK – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF $184.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS ON TRACK FOR 1Q `19 OMADACYCLINE LAUNCH; 22/05/2018 – Paratek Presents New Analysis Highlighting Efficacy Of Omadacycline In Treating Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia By Measures Of Disease Severity; 23/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals Presents New Microbiology Efficacy Data of Oral-only Omadacycline Against the Most Common Pathogens Associated With Skin Infections

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc Com (NASDAQ:RP) by 7,339 shares to 199,230 shares, valued at $11.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simply Good Foods Co by 69,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,074 shares, and cut its stake in Siteone Landscape Supp Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Plc has 54,656 shares. North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 3,904 shares. Td Asset Management Inc accumulated 183,152 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 13,169 are held by Piedmont Invest. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 0% or 84 shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 37,934 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.21% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.08% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.03% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 240,963 shares. Us Bancorp De owns 0.02% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 57,657 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0.36% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Los Angeles Capital And Equity Incorporated has 61,967 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Creative Planning reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold PRTK shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 20.43 million shares or 5.63% less from 21.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc reported 393,022 shares stake. Amer Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Moreover, Granahan Inv Mngmt Ma has 0.03% invested in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Water Island Cap Lc reported 405,941 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 21,342 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 1,882 shares. Rock Springs Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). National Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 26,165 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 280,228 shares stake. Lpl Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 3,576 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp owns 49,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Roumell Asset Limited Liability holds 6.41% in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) or 678,795 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Incorporated Llp holds 0% or 24,758 shares.

