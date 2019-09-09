Ami Asset Management Maintains Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Cleararc Capital Cut Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $333,264 as Share Price Rose

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.64M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 19.5% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019; 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 19,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 291,775 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.41M, up from 271,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.35B for 18.46 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Mgmt invested in 0.32% or 13,855 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Company stated it has 21,554 shares. 164,611 are held by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Canandaigua Bankshares And Co holds 1.55% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 150,933 shares. Mgmt Co holds 3,842 shares. Zevin Asset Limited Liability holds 0.47% or 26,522 shares. Btr Capital Management invested in 0.3% or 29,431 shares. Optimum holds 0.52% or 29,624 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Company owns 57,036 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc invested 1.78% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Community Ser Gru Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,918 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.57% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4.01 million shares. Shelton Mgmt stated it has 4,121 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 32,066 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.31 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Best DJ Stock – Buy Now For Near-Term Capital Gain – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.