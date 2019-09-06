Ami Asset Management Lowered Its Verint Sys Com (VRNT) Position as Share Value Declined; Ativo Capital Management Has Boosted Its Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Position by $519,478

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 11,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 268,030 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, up from 256,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.58. About 298,216 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb)

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 89,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The hedge fund held 168,224 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07 million, down from 257,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 660,422 shares traded or 21.21% up from the average. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 04/04/2018 – Verint Introduces Facial Recognition Technology Built for Real-World Environments; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year; 29/05/2018 – Verint Systems is in talks to merge its security division with Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group in a deal worth about $1 billion; 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – Verint is said to be in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 03/04/2018 – Verint Delivers Modern, Enhanced Surveillance and Fraud Investigation Solutions to Prominent Financial Institutions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 51,633 are held by Rmb Limited Liability Com. 608,158 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 6,756 shares. D E Shaw Inc owns 40,411 shares. First Manhattan has 66 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 911,003 shares. Campbell Adviser Lc reported 8,078 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 80,305 are owned by Eagle Boston Invest Mgmt. Walleye Trading Limited, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,460 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication reported 403 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 15,411 shares. Bb&T Corporation has 0.04% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 53,067 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa owns 15,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Donald Smith & stated it has 10.66% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 5,627 are held by James Investment Research.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA) by 4,560 shares to 47,595 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,043 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Incorporated reported 66,612 shares. Bernzott Cap Advsr stated it has 519,941 shares. Amer Int Gru holds 0.01% or 41,179 shares in its portfolio. 337,000 were accumulated by Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Lc. D E Shaw Com reported 0% stake. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability holds 228,848 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.3% or 37.90 million shares. Shell Asset Commerce holds 11,754 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Llc accumulated 7,180 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). 231,938 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Bluestein R H stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Renaissance Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 85,870 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 1.83M shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc, California-based fund reported 104,590 shares.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asgn Incorporated by 34,256 shares to 180,457 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siteone Landscape Supp Com by 50,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Petiq.