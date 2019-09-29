Ami Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Science Applications Intl (SAIC) by $613,696 as Valuation Rose; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stock Price Declined While Gradient Investments Has Lifted Position

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Science Applications Intl Corp (SAIC) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 7,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The hedge fund held 149,128 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.91M, down from 156,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Science Applications Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.44. About 472,774 shares traded or 21.19% up from the average. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 11/04/2018 – SAIC Sponsors Washington Nationals Patriotic Series for Fifth Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-2 Retail Auto Loan Securitization; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q EPS $1.16; 24/04/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – TASK ORDER IS WORTH ABOUT $58 MLN AND WILL SPAN ROUGHLY SEVEN YEARS, IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 21/03/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor to ride SUV for India foray in 2019; 23/03/2018 – SAIC Awarded Training Support Systems – Enterprise Contract by U.S. Army; 17/05/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP SAIC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – SAIC to Manage NASA’s IT Infrastructure Under New Web Services Support Task Order; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications International Delivers Earnings Beat — Market Mover

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 761921.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 175,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 175,265 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.71M, up from 23 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 1.22 million shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America

