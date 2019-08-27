Ami Asset Management Lowered Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Position By $350,603; MONGOLIAN MINING ORDINARY SHARES (MOGLQ) SI Increased By 17.08%

MONGOLIAN MINING CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MOGLQ) had an increase of 17.08% in short interest. MOGLQ’s SI was 157,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.08% from 134,100 shares previously. With 19,400 avg volume, 8 days are for MONGOLIAN MINING CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MOGLQ)’s short sellers to cover MOGLQ’s short positions. The stock decreased 90.43% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1101. About 331,800 shares traded or 176.54% up from the average. Mongolian Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:MOGLQ) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) stake by 4.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 31,873 shares as Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT)’s stock declined 8.68%. The Ami Asset Management Corp holds 722,932 shares with $8.49 million value, down from 754,805 last quarter. Corcept Therapeutics Inc. now has $1.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.51. About 454,641 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORT); 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT SUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF KORLYM PATENTS; 14/03/2018 Corcept Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21; 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $275 – 300 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold CORT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Capital Lc invested in 0.22% or 263,396 shares. American Intll Gru Inc reported 74,593 shares stake. Citigroup has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 130,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0% or 189,400 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp owns 0% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 44,926 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 252,981 shares. U S Global reported 44,128 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Wealth Architects Limited reported 15,860 shares stake. Element Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 20,804 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 12,525 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 48,163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 173,470 shares.

Ami Asset Management Corp increased Asgn Incorporated stake by 34,256 shares to 180,457 valued at $11.46M in 2019Q1. It also upped Siteone Landscape Supp Com stake by 50,337 shares and now owns 191,629 shares. Broadridge (NYSE:BR) was raised too.

