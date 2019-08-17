Ami Asset Management Lifted Stake in Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) by $2.84 Million as Stock Value Declined; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holder Winslow Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $4.18 Million as Share Price Rose

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 9,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 408,061 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.76M, down from 417,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $9.89 during the last trading session, reaching $530.09. About 602,203 shares traded or 11.04% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) by 112.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 149,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 282,774 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 133,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Matador Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.40% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 3.30M shares traded or 18.50% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59M for 20.36 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 294,032 shares to 4.29M shares, valued at $470.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA) by 2.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated accumulated 47 shares. Cls Investments Ltd holds 0% or 34 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc Nj accumulated 0.06% or 4,000 shares. Farmers Merchants Inc reported 36 shares. Counselors reported 5,067 shares. Logan Cap reported 59,090 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie, Washington-based fund reported 379 shares. 1,259 were reported by Valmark Advisers. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,567 shares. Assetmark reported 254 shares stake. B Riley Wealth Mgmt reported 0.1% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). National Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 0.15% or 4,565 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank reported 150 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na stated it has 0.1% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fulton Bancshares Na invested in 0.02% or 506 shares.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,808 shares to 492,180 shares, valued at $36.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 89,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,224 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal holds 458,447 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Central Savings Bank & Tru Com has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Ls Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 5,399 shares. Prudential has invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). 12,077 were accumulated by Huntington National Bank & Trust. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 2.67 million shares. Fenimore Asset Management accumulated 472,187 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). 27,700 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Pitcairn Com has invested 0.03% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Moreover, Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 26,832 shares. Stevens Limited Partnership owns 22,737 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank accumulated 0% or 9,739 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 13,295 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 26,222 shares.