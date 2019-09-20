Ami Asset Management Lifted Its Diamondback Energy Com (FANG) Holding by $7.14 Million; Shares Rose; As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Price Rose, Veritas Asset Management Llp Lowered Holding by $249.45 Million

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 30.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 2.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 4.52M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $558.38M, down from 6.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $117.87. About 1.61 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc Com (FANG) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 66,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 191,496 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.87 million, up from 125,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $97.37. About 281,665 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.25% or 132,057 shares in its portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,420 shares. Nomura holds 0.01% or 10,456 shares. Bp Public Lc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cahill Advsrs Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,119 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 0.34% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 495,434 shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Motley Fool Asset Management holds 14,384 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Legal General Public Limited Co has 4.12 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Bath Savings Tru invested 0.09% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc accumulated 66,189 shares. Mirae Asset Global Company Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stock Yards Bank & owns 3,933 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.08% stake. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 73,630 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.17 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 21,400 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $509.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 35,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs reported 3,195 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). The Nebraska-based Bridges Inv Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Oppenheimer & invested in 0.03% or 10,097 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc accumulated 0.03% or 3,375 shares. Sg Americas Secs invested in 0.01% or 13,850 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc holds 0.11% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 48,706 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc holds 53,885 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Keybank National Association Oh owns 286,670 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Rmb Mgmt Lc has invested 0.11% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Ameritas Partners reported 12,026 shares stake. Utah Retirement reported 0.06% stake. Stifel invested in 138,163 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited reported 0.01% stake.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc Com by 7,443 shares to 328,451 shares, valued at $14.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Science Applications Intl Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 7,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,128 shares, and cut its stake in Petiq.