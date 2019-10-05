Ami Asset Management Lifted Its Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Stake by $23.09 Million; 58 Com (WUBA) Shareholder Md Sass Investors Services Cut Its Stake

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 132,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 184,948 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.50M, down from 317,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 647,905 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 105.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 117,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 229,170 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.13M, up from 111,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $193.74. About 2.08 million shares traded or 96.52% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hexavest Inc owns 78 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Archon Ltd accumulated 8,900 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability owns 16,825 shares. Smithfield Commerce invested in 0.01% or 443 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 698,908 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 430 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barry Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 169,215 shares. Blackrock Inc has 12.29M shares. Penobscot Invest Mngmt stated it has 9,860 shares. Moreover, Heritage Mngmt has 1.21% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Utah Retirement System accumulated 29,821 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 21,381 shares. Bangor State Bank holds 0.22% or 6,198 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc Com by 7,443 shares to 328,451 shares, valued at $14.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simply Good Foods Co by 69,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,074 shares, and cut its stake in Realpage Inc Com (NASDAQ:RP).

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $432.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 700 shares to 2,755 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

