Ami Asset Management Lifted Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (PLAY) Holding; Shorts at Banc of California (BANC) Lowered By 0.45%

Ami Asset Management Corp increased Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (PLAY) stake by 27.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ami Asset Management Corp acquired 46,343 shares as Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (PLAY)’s stock declined 29.13%. The Ami Asset Management Corp holds 213,960 shares with $10.67 million value, up from 167,617 last quarter. Dave & Busters Entmt I Com now has $1.50B valuation. The stock increased 3.22% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 725,839 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) had a decrease of 0.45% in short interest. BANC’s SI was 4.26M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.45% from 4.28M shares previously. With 302,300 avg volume, 14 days are for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)’s short sellers to cover BANC’s short positions. The SI to Banc of California Inc’s float is 9.03%. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 165,151 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 13/04/2018 – 1 Discovery documents point to undisclosed $BANC DOJ investigation; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 15/03/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC – COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold Banc of California, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Inc One Trading Lp accumulated 76,135 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) or 10,340 shares. Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 0.3% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Invesco Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Pennsylvania holds 319,605 shares. Iowa-based Principal Finance Gp has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation owns 61,435 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 14,637 shares. 6.15M were accumulated by Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership. 78,619 are held by Pinebridge Lp. Howe Rusling holds 0% or 163 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 254,278 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

More notable recent Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Banc of California, Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Depositary Shares – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $733.18 million. It operates through Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking divisions. It has a 29.65 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, lease financing, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

Among 3 analysts covering Dave & Busters Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dave & Busters Entertainment has $66 highest and $60 lowest target. $62.75’s average target is 51.83% above currents $41.33 stock price. Dave & Busters Entertainment had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. SunTrust maintained Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased Frontdoor Inc Com stake by 99,390 shares to 335,894 valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Performance Food Group Com stake by 80,678 shares and now owns 307,986 shares. Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) was reduced too.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Ways to Play Low Interest Rates – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wait for the Trade War to Play Out Before Buying Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Auroraâ€™s Latest CBD Play is a Big Deal – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:PLAY) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Makes Its Play for the Next Generation of Gaming – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Natl Bank has 6,301 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De accumulated 307,746 shares. Synovus Fin reported 40 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 86,379 shares. 154,024 are held by Manufacturers Life Insur Company The. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 20,038 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). J Goldman And Co Limited Partnership invested 0.4% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Dubuque Bancorp holds 0% or 85 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 275,652 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.12% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 549,528 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.02% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). New York-based Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).