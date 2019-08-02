Ami Asset Management Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Share Value Rose, Mairs & Power Increased Its Holding by $573,168

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 11,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.48 million, up from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 22.22M shares traded or 17.19% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Navistar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voyager Therapeutics; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 5th Update; 07/03/2018 – Nuns’ pressure leads Wells Fargo to publish causes of ‘systemic lapses in governance’; 20/04/2018 – Sen Banking Cmte: Brown Statement On CFPB And OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo For Auto Insurance And Mortgage; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches ‘Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign; 09/04/2018 – THE PENALTY WOULD BE A RECORD FINE FOR THE U.S. CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Enters into Consent Orders with OCC and CFPB

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 19,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 291,775 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.41 million, up from 271,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93 million shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 1.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Broderick Brian C has invested 2.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 405,100 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 3.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Light Street Management Llc reported 3.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mondrian Invest reported 753,652 shares. Prelude Capital Management Lc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,685 shares. Eaton Vance has 2.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carlson Capital Mgmt reported 22,370 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bridges Invest Mngmt holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 467,895 shares. American & Co owns 30,423 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd stated it has 194,091 shares or 4.07% of all its holdings. 48,473 were accumulated by Hodges Cap Mgmt Inc. Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc owns 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 28,607 shares.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4,571 shares to 223,811 shares, valued at $25.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,162 shares, and cut its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 192,917 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $357.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target (NYSE:TGT) by 91,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 898,962 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).